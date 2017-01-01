PLEASE STANDBY...

A hardship fund forSonoma Fire Victim Family

$1,000 given of $10,000 goal

Rentz Family Lost Home to Wildfire

Started by: Rentz Family Lost Home to Wildfire

These children lost their father, their home, and other family members (grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins) a few years ago. The kids and their mother stayed strong and moved in with their mother's parents. Soon after, leukemia struck one of the young children. While still in the process of cancer treatment, the charming and modest home they shared with their mother and her parents was destroyed in the Sonoma Valley Fire. If you can contribute to their recovery fund so they have what they need to restore their lives, anything helps! God bless you!

Plumfund does not charge a fee other than credit card processing fee if you use a credit card (2.8%). Gofundme charges 5% from every donation. We want your whole donation to go to the family. For more details about this family, or to accept 5% fee, follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/rentz-family-lost-home-in-fire

  • I love you guys so much.4 hours ago Sending hugs and kisses and so much love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ XOXO
